'Keep the Boat Afloat': Celebrating 125 years of Buffalo’s historic Fireboat Cotter with a special beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A celebration was held at Gene McCarthy's Tavern in Buffalo to mark the 125th anniversary of the day the keel was laid for the Edward M. Cotter, Buffalo's historic fire boat.

Crowds enjoyed a special beer, "Cotter Icebreaker IPA," to celebrate Buffalo's fireboat.

Larry Cobado, President of The Edward M. Cotter Conservatory said $1 from the sale of every "Cotter Icebreaker IPA" served will be donated to help preserve the fireboat.

"Working boats can live for a long time as long as they're maintained," he said. "The Cotter has been refit from coal to oil to diesel and beyond so we're looking to bring it into its next phase."

The celebration also marked the beginning of their capital campaign to raise $3 million for phase one of improvements.

"We need to do some engine repairs, explained Cobado. "We need to do some water line maintenance and some electrical maintenance."