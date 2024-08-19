Kamala Harris Campaign Office opens in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — A new Kamala Harris Campaign Office is now open in Downtown Buffalo.

The office, which is on Delaware Avenue near West Huron Street, will be used like a call center for outreach.

Volunteers and staff there will also plan events in nearby swing states Pennsylvania and Ohio.

One of the organizers tells us she feels there is momentum for Harris in our community.

"I see so much excitement," Betty Jean Grant from the Kamala Harris For President campaign said. "There were so many people coming in out and out. There's a lot of stairs to climb up. We got a lot of senior citizens here. People are excited saying 'I'm not going to miss this. Stairs or no stairs I'm going to be at 193 Delaware to be part of history.' I think we're going to be part of history."

The office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-7:00.

So far, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump does not appear to have a local campaign office.