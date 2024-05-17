'Just gets bigger and better every single year': Popular event returns in the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What are your plans this weekend? Hundreds of people are expected to head to Porchfest in the Elmwood Village.

It features live music from local bands and much more.

"Porchfest just gets bigger and better every single year," explains James Cichocki.

Cichocki is the Executive Director of the Elmwood Village Association. He says Porchfest started years ago with about a dozen bands and has grown significantly.

"This is year 11 for us. We have 185 bands on 70 different porches all completely free entertainment," says Cichocki.

One place expecting hundreds of people is "The Place" on Lexington Avenue.

"It's just going to be a good time," says general manager Mike Cracchiola. "There's going to be lots of drinks and food. We have three bands throughout the day starting around 12:30. We are going to have a DJ until 8 or whenever basically it dies down at the end of the night."

There is a cover fee at The Place but Porchfest in the Elmwood Village is free. It's Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For details about the bands and more, you can visit the EVA website here.