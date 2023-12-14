'Just a really cool opportunity for us': Chiefs' Barber Parlour and Roswell Park partner for holiday toy drive

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Chiefs' Barber Parlour has solidified itself as a premier barbershop in Western New York. Winner of national awards, Chiefs' is well known as the go-to barbershop for the Bills, cutting athletes like Josh Allen.

Now to show love back to Western New York, they are looking to make a difference this holiday season. For the third year, Chiefs' is collecting toys for Roswell Park's annual toy drive. Cousins Jesse and Nate Ciffa are the owners of Chiefs' and they said this drive is apart of their mission to be more than just a barbershop.

"We're just honestly looking for reasons to give back to the community and we've done a lot of work with Roswell over the years," Jesse said. "We do our breast cancer awareness shirts in October and we were pretty successful with that. So we figure carry that into the winter season."

What makes this special for Jesse and Nate is seeing the generosity of their clients.

"Each year we’ve been super successful with it," Nate said. "It's Just a really cool opportunity for us to see our clients bring in gifts and just selflessly give for something that they know is a greater cause."

Roswell Park said this relationship with Chiefs' has helped their holiday mission to give back along with its other partners for the drive.

We are so very grateful to Chiefs Barber Parlour, for their support of our annual toy drive. Their contributions and the contributions of our other donors, including our generous Roswell Park staff and patients, Fisher Price, Walgreens and the Buffalo Fire Department, helps us to continue this effort year after year. Last year we distributed over 3,000 toys to various community centers and organizations in need throughout the Community, and our drive continues to grow each year thanks to the support of those who selflessly donate. Roswell Park

The drive is looking for you to drop off new and unwrapped toys. If you'd like to drop one off, you can add to the drive until Monday, December 18th.

Chiefs' Barber Parlour is located on the corner of Military Road and Sheridan Drive in Buffalo.

1567 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14217