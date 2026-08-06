BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members met outside Buffalo City Hall on Thursday to celebrate the 24th annual Puerto Rican Flag Raising Ceremony, marking the start of Buffalo's Puerto Rican Heritage celebration.

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Charlie Torres, president of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of Western New York, said this year's celebration highlights unity and the role Hispanic communities continue to play in shaping the nation.

"Our Hispanic roots, our labor, our music do not just exist within America; they are America," Torres said. "When we stand together, bringing all our diverse backgrounds to the table, we make this community, our region and our nation stronger."

WATCH: 'Juntos Somos America': Buffalo kicks off Puerto Rican Heritage celebration with annual flag raising

'Juntos Somos America': Buffalo kicks off Puerto Rican Heritage celebration with annual flag raising

This year's celebration carries the theme "Juntos Somos América," or "Together We Are America," emphasizing the strength found in diversity and community.

The festivities continue Saturday, August 15, with the annual Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade through Buffalo.