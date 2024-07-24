'Jewel and gem of Canalside: Buffalo Heritage Carousel to celebrate 100 years

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Heritage Carousel was made and restored 100 years ago and is one out of five solar-powered carousels in the world.

"We are the gem and a jewel on Canalside," said Marika Woods-Frankenstein, board member of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

Since 2021, the ride has provided affordable rides to hundreds of thousands of Western New Yorkers and visitors from around the globe.

"The minimum price is a dollar and we ask the public to pay it forward and pay 4 dollars because it helps us pay for the operations of the carousel," said Woods-Frankenstein.

With a goal of offering affordable and accessible enjoyment to all, the Carousel features a chariot that is custom designed to hold up to two wheelchairs. Quiet rides are also available by request for those requiring a sensory-sensitive experience.

