BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Michael Swinarski said he has lost sleep over what he alleges happened to his 70-year-old mother, Camillie Swinarski, while she was hospitalized at Buffalo General Medical Center.

Swinarski said his mother was particularly vulnerable at the time, having recently left the intensive care unit while continuing to receive treatment for health issues.

wkbw

He said a hospital worker slapped his mother four times while she was lying in her hospital bed.

“What is possible to make somebody slap a 70-year-old woman that just got out of the ICU? I mean, what excuse would be tolerable, really?” Swinarski said.

Swinarski said he contacted Buffalo police after learning about the alleged incident.

Buffalo police confirmed to 7 News that Crystal Hennings, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with two counts of harassment. According to the police report, Hennings was identified as a patient care assistant.

The police report states the alleged victim was slapped in the face with an open hand, causing pain.

Swinarski said another patient who was in the room with his mother witnessed part of the interaction. According to the police report, the witness reported hearing the worker speak to and belittle Swinarski’s mother.

WATCH: 'I've lost sleep over it': Concerns after Buffalo General patient-care assistant arrested in alleged incident

Family raise concerns after Buffalo General PCA arrested in alleged incident

Swinarski said the incident has been difficult for his family and that he worries his mother may not be the only person affected.

“She could be doing it to somebody else. I am sure my mother isn't the same person,” Swinarski said.

7 News reached out to Kaleida Health for a response.

Kaleida Health provided the following statement:

"Kaleida Health takes all allegations regarding patient safety and patient treatment seriously.Upon receiving a complaint regarding an interaction between an employee and a patient at Buffalo General Medical Center, Kaleida Health immediately initiated an internal review and took appropriate interim actions while the matter was assessed.The organization cooperated with law enforcement and conducted a review of the circumstances surrounding the allegation. As a matter of policy, Kaleida Health does not discuss specific personnel matters or disciplinary actions involving individual employees.The health, safety, and dignity of our patients remain our highest priorities. We are committed to maintaining a safe care environment and promptly evaluating any concerns brought to our attention."

Kaleida Health did not provide details about what specific personnel or disciplinary actions, if any, were taken involving Hennings.

wkbw

Swinarski said his mother continues to receive treatment at Buffalo General, and he is sharing her story because he wants what is best for her.

"I have heard about stuff like this happens before, but until it happens to you or your mother you won’t get it," Swinarski said. "So I wanted to raise awareness on it."

