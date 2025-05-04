'It's very sad': Man accused of stabbing and killing his sister in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old girl was killed Sunday at her home, and on Monday, her older brother was charged with her murder.

“I just feel very sad for the mother," said Mary Lou Cappellini, who lives next door to the family on Commonwealth Avenue. "I mean, this is something that could happen anywhere.”

The brother, 24-year-old Nicholas X. Allen, was arraigned Monday afternoon in Buffalo City on multiple charges:



One count of second-degree murder

One count of second-degree attempted assault

One count of third-degree criminal mischief

One count of third-degree assault

One count of second-degree menacing

One count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of fourth-degree criminal mischief

One count of second-degree harassment

Police were called to the scene at a little after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. According to a recording of dispatch calls on Broadcastify.com, they knew the suspect was in the area and a search was conducted. Within a few minutes, they found Allen. In court, prosecutors said that Allen tried to grab an officer's gun and that an officer Tasered him.

Allen was supposed to be arraigned Monday morning, but that was delayed because of "issues" Allen was having with court officers. He was finally arraigned in the afternoon, surrounded by a dozen court officers.

City Court Judge John Feroleto ordered a forensic mental health evaluation. He also ordered Allen held without bail.

Buffalo Public Schools confirmed the girl was a student in the district.

"It is with profound sadness that Superintendent Dr. Williams Knight and the whole district extends our thoughts and sympathies to the family, friends, classmates, and teachers who are grieving as a result of this unfortunate loss. The district’s Crisis Prevention and Response Teams has been made available to assist students and staff members experiencing loss, grief, or trauma due to this senseless violence and who wish to speak with someone. Dr. Williams Knight will be reaching out to the family today to express condolences."

Cappellini said that the girl's mother told her that the girl was a senior in high school and was about to graduate.

"And she was gonna be going to her prom this month and, you know, and she was getting ready for college," Cappellini said. "It’s just horrible. The mother is left in the middle. So it's very sad.”