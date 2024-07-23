'It's very impressive': Buffalo Zoo lights up with Zoomagination event

BUFFALO, NY — When the sun goes down, the Buffalo Zoo lights up at Zoomagination.

The festival of lanterns and lights is underway from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and runs through September 22.

"We've got around 39 lanterns throughout the zoo. They're all different this year. The themes are, we have animals from Africa and Asia along with some, some cultural references and some mythical creatures as well," said Christian Dobosiewicz, Buffalo Zoo Marketing Director.

You can expect the zoo to be filled with a new lineup of lanterns, performances, food and drink specials, and vendors.

General admission for adults (13 and up) costs $19.95 online, children (2 to 12) costs $15.95 online, and children 23 months and under are free.

"It's very impressive. It's a great place to come, take Instagram photos, get your reel game going," said Dobosiewicz.

On-site parking is available.

You can find more information on Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights online here.

