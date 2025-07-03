'It's very devastating': Vote of no confidence launched after King Center Charter terminates 3 administrators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members are rallying together to make their voices heard after the sudden termination of three key administrators at King Center Charter School. The controversial decision has sparked outrage among parents and staff who are now demanding answers and accountability.

Parents, staff and community leaders gathered at a rally to express their concerns about the recent leadership changes that have shaken the school community.

The demonstration comes after Principal Antoinette Rhodes Radford, Assistant Principal Joeleen Thurman, and Dean of Students Brandon Thurman were all terminated last week. A fourth administrator, Director of Curriculum & Instruction Jessica Schaefer, resigned in protest.

"Every one of them had a great impact on each one of my children; they are just fantastic overall and just great," said Shana Radford, a King Center Charter parent.

The timing of the terminations has particularly upset many in the school community, as they occurred immediately following the eighth-grade graduation ceremony.

"To do it while our 8th graders had just finished their middle school career," said Keisha Alston, another KCCS parent. "This is what they remember that the people who have been there for them, held them down, maybe gave them a little discipline but definitely gave them a lot of love were terminated unjustly."

I spoke with former Principal Antoinette Radford, who had dedicated 17 years to the charter school, serving as principal for the last decade. She described how the school environment began to deteriorate in 2019.

"I have no problem if you're moving in a different direction with the school, but to do it on a day that should have been a celebration of our 8th grade. It's hard," Principal Radford said.

She believes the terminations were retaliatory after leadership raised concerns.

"We went to the board for direction, advice, help, support and I believe that because of the concerns we had been addressing for the last five years is retaliation," Principal Radford said.

The community's response has been unified. Parents like Shana Radford are hoping for the immediate reinstatement of the terminated administrators.

"It's very devastating, " Shana Radford said. "I'm hoping that they will be reinstated, effective immediately. They were fired effective immediately, so I'm just hoping that they will be, reinstated effective immediately. These children need them; they are the leadership of KCCS."

Jamal Davis, another KCCS parent, expressed his support at the rally.

"Mr. and Ms. Thurman, Ms.[Radford], Ms. Schaefer, I commend you. I stand with you. We stand with you, and we love you."

However, former Principal Radford emphasized that rebuilding trust would require more than just reinstatement.

"They broke the trust and I am trying to understand how the board had that much power to use it in the way that they did to break the trust of a school. You didn't hurt me, you hurt the school community," she said.

I have reached out to both the SUNY Charter Schools Institute and the KCCS Board of Trustees and am waiting to hear back.

In response to the situation, a campaign called "We Are KCCS" has been launched. Members of the school community, including parents, staff, and alumni are being asked to cast votes through a QR code by July 9th.

Here is how to vote:

