'It's time': Parkside Candy looking for new buyer as owner plans to retire

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Phil Buffamonte, owner of Buffalo's century-old Parkside Candy Shoppe, is retiring after over 40 years in the business.

The historic chocolate factory and shop at the corner of Winspear and Main Street is now listed for $3.3 million. Buffamonte hopes the next owner will continue the legacy he and his brother have built.

"I have enjoyed being in the chocolate business. It's a fun business to be in," said Buffamonte, reflecting on his time at Parkside Candy Shoppe. "So there's gratification, I think, from people liking and wanting to come into the store," Buffamonte added, expressing his joy in customer satisfaction.

The shop has been a beloved fixture in the community since 1919, producing over 400 pounds of sponge candy daily. Buffamonte and his brother have worked to restore the shop to its historic charm, attracting visitors who fondly remember their childhood visits. Many people return to the shop during holidays, excited to relive cherished memories of buying ice cream or candy there. One potential buyer considered converting the factory into apartments, but Buffamonte dismissed the idea, hoping to preserve its current use.

Although retiring, Buffamonte plans to remain in Buffalo, ensuring he can still enjoy his favorite sponge candy. "I will still need my sponge candy fix, I think," he joked.

