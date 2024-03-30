'It's the tradition': Good Friday at the Broadway Market in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Step inside the Broadway Market and get swept away by the sights, smells and sounds of the Easter season.

The market, a staple of Buffalo's Broadway Fillmore neighborhood for more than 100 years, brings out thousands of visitors on Good Friday.

The tradition has been passed on from generation to generation. After all, it's the place to get all of your Easter staples even if it means waiting in line.

Of course, the Broadway market is also a great place to meet up with longtime friends or make new ones.

But it's the vendors who are front and center this weekend with the Easter crowds bolstering their bottom line.

The market closed at 7 p.m. on Friday and will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday for any of your last minute Easter needs.