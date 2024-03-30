'It's the smiles on their faces': WUFO Easter egg hunt tradition continues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's an East Side Easter tradition in Buffalo, bringing smiles to kids faces for more than 20 years now.

The WUFO Radio Easter Egg Hunt is a free opportunity for kids to hunt down eggs, play musical chairs and meet the Easter bunny.

"When we see the kids smiling and they play musical chairs and all of the old school things we used to do growing up..that's what I think keeps us coming back, the smiles on their faces," said Sheila Brown, President of WUFO.

The event started at the McDonald's on East Delavan, but got so big they moved it to Mount Olive Baptist Church.

"We start planning for Easter in January because we know how many eggs we gotta have," said Brown.

Brown says the egg hunt is a great opportunity for kids to see the friends they've made in years past.