'It's the heart of Keisertown,' Buffalo neighborhood celebrates Beggars Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween came a little early for Keisertown as the South Buffalo neighborhood put on their costumes for Beggars Night.

The tradition lets kids dress up and get their hands on some candy a day early. In other words — a Halloween preview.

"It's just the heart of Kaisertown," Hailey Whalen, who has lived in the neighborhood since she was 6-years-old, said. "Growing up around here, you get to know everybody, and it's just a good experience."

Whalen now comes to Beggars Night with her daughter and watches kids from all over Western New York come to join the tradition.

"My tío lives around here, and I just wanted to visit, and I came trick-or-treating," Mariah Elliott, a trick-or-treater, said. "I've visited about thirty houses. I love seeing all of the decorations."

While Beggars Night was the perfect practice for saying "trick-or-treat," it was also the perfect way for parents and kids to start practicing their Halloween safety.

Dennis Herlan sells glow sticks to kids. He told 7 News his motto is "be safe, be seen."

"I do this yearly just to keep the kids safe, give them some toys that light up," Herlan said. "Plus, the kids are happy and they're safe."

The National Safety Council is recommending young children to be with an adult at all times — as well as adults making sure to check their kids' candy before it's enjoyed.

"I have a pep talk with her [my daughter] before we go out," Whalen said. "We use the whole stranger danger rule."

For more tips on how to make sure this upcoming Halloween is fun, but safe, click here.