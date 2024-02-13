'It's sugar and fat. Who doesn't enjoy it?': Celebrating Paczki Day, Fat Tuesday at Mazurek's Bakery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we are just a day away from Lent, it's time to get your fill of sweets for Paczki Day! The Polish-American tradition is celebrated each year on the day before Ash Wednesday.

At Mazurek's Bakery in Buffalo, Paczki Day is one of the busiest days of the year as they will make over 5000 Paczki by the end of the day. In honor of Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday, Mazurek's will also be selling King Cake.

"People want to make sure that they're getting whatever tradition that they like to celebrate, they want to make sure that they have it," OLV Senior Director of Innovative Learning Marga McMahon said. "We came last night at 10 p.m. and we started making donuts over and over so that we would be ready for when the doors open".

Mazurek's will be open until 5 p.m. today. The bakery is no longer taking pre-orders, but you can order as a walk-in at the bakery and you can find them at the Broadway Market starting at 7 a.m.