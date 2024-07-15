'It's so impactful': 4th annual Give 716 to support more than 500 WNY charities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back for its fourth year — Give 716 is all about showing how the greater Buffalo area steps up.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation and Buffalo Sabres Foundation team up in response to the urgent needs that more than 500 charities face.

The online giving event starts Monday at 7:16 p.m. and lasts until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. It's a 36-hour window with the hope that you can give back.

WKBW Give 716 signs hanging in Explore & More

JoAnna Jacob, Explore & More director of institutional advancement, said the museum is fundraising in the Give 716 campaign.

"We are so grateful for the Bills and Sabres running this every year," she said.

Jacob said the money donated to the museum this year will benefit the "Community Treehouse" exhibit.

"The tree house is one of our most beloved exhibits," Jacob said.

Not too long ago — the treehouse was damaged when the fire suppression system malfunctioned forcing them to close the exhibit.

"The kids are looking for the treehouse! So we absolutely need the community support to make it bigger and better," Jacob said. "We want this treehouse to be built back up and really stay at you know — it's a memory maker for these families and we want to make sure that's back in place for everyone."

Lindsey Taylor, director of development for Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL), said the group is also one of the hundreds of organizations you can support.

"When you know we're able to get, you know, these type of campaigns that really benefit us in a discretionary way, we can you know go above and beyond just with that program that we're doing," Taylor said.

Taylor said the program is all about building relationships between the 20,000 kids they serve and law enforcement.

"One of those things that they can also see — police officers who look like them. Who are within reach of them. Who are coming to the communities and you know just really supporting them from whether it be mentorship whether it's just showing them how to shoot a basketball how to shoot hockey," he explained.

Buffalo PAL

Taylor said every little bit donated through Give 716 supports PAL's mission.

"And what that really does is just continue to help us serve our community at a large," he said.