'It’s so hard to access': City of Buffalo wants public input on Gates Circle safety improvements

The City of Buffalo is asking residents to weigh in on proposed improvements to Gates Circle, which many say is in need of safer infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

Andrew Kedik, who moved to the area three months ago, said he walks the neighborhood at least once a day and often finds himself passing Gates Circle.

WKBW

“I like that you can walk around, all the streets are incredibly well connected, they’re well lit at night, I do feel very safe,” Kedik said. “I do like this part of town.”

But Kedik admitted that the circle itself isn’t easy to access.

“I always thought the circle was beautiful,” Kedik said. “I’ve never really been inside the main circle area because it’s so hard to access, but it looks very beautiful.”

WKBW

Kedik isn’t alone in that concern. Brendan Seney, Planning Director for GObike Buffalo, said safety around the circle’s pedestrian crossings needs attention.

“As you can see, there is no pedestrian crossing here,” Seney said while standing near Chapin Parkway. “Vehicles are coming in pretty quickly, and it’s hard to cross the street right here.”

WKBW

Seney also noted that the lack of accessible infrastructure makes it difficult for people with mobility issues to navigate the area.

“This is just paint, it is not hard infrastructure,” Seney said. “So people often ignore the paint when they’re impatient or there’s a backup, and that creates a dangerous situation for everyone else on the road who’s following the rules.”

We crossed from Chapin Parkway to Gates Circle, and it wasn’t easy. Getting from one end to the other felt confusing and, at times, unsafe.

That’s why the city is now in the design development phase of a larger effort to rethink and redesign Gates Circle. Potential changes include safer pedestrian crossings, traffic calming measures, and improved bike infrastructure.

Nate Marton, Commissioner of the Buffalo Department of Public Works, said public input is essential in shaping what comes next.

“To see what makes sense in terms of our real future designs, this is an interim step that we put in place last year to just help guide traffic,” Marton said. “This survey is really about trying to get that community input.”

The city held its first public meeting Monday night, and Marton said the turnout was strong.

If you live near Gates Circle, or pass by it and want to see some changes done, you can fill out the survey here.