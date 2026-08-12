BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community members are being asked to help shape the future of Buffalo’s Lower West Side as the city reviews draft recommendations for a new neighborhood plan.

The Lower West Side Neighborhood Plan Stakeholders Group says the area’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths, but community members also want to see continued investment and support as the neighborhood grows.

Alex Burgos, a member of the Lower West Side Neighborhood Plan Stakeholders Group, said the West Side is home to many diverse communities, making it important to have a clear path forward for growth.

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Burgos also said the neighborhood’s large Latino community and Spanish-speaking population are part of what makes the West Side unique.

The draft plan focuses on six broad areas: housing, economic development, infrastructure, arts and culture, connectivity, and safety and the environment.

Residents say they want to preserve the character and culture that make the Lower West Side distinct while also addressing challenges facing the community.

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Yolanda Reyes and Elisa Rivera point to Puerto Rican food, local kiosks and community activities as some of the things that give the area its vibrant atmosphere.

They also want to see more programs and support for young people, including more opportunities for youth to get involved in the community.

WATCH: 'It's so diverse': Lower West Side residents weigh in on neighborhood plan survey

'It's so diverse': Lower West Side residents weigh in on neighborhood plan survey

Safety and support for people experiencing homelessness are also among the concerns raised by residents.

The city’s Office of Strategic Planning developed the draft recommendations after collecting and analyzing community feedback over the past several months.

Residents, business owners, nonprofit leaders and community activists are now being asked to review the recommendations and provide additional feedback, by scanning the QR code.

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The form must be submitted by Aug. 17, 2026.

