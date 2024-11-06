'It's really interesting': WNY shares thoughts as votes trickle in at popular Election Day gathering spot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the votes trickled in, some Western New York voters shared their thoughts, moments after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

I talked to voters at Founding Fathers Pub, in Buffalo, a longtime gathering spot on election nights.

One of them is a voter from Ireland who has American citizenship and voted absentee for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Another is a Niagara County resident who said this was his third time voting for Former President Donald Trump.

A third is a Canadian, and while they are not able to vote due to citizenship, many came to the pub from Ontario just to witness the election in the States.

"I'd like to see more blue than red, obviously. That's important to me. My daughter works with Journey's End which is a refugee service. The results of this election have a huge effect on those people," American citizen and Ireland resident William Riordan said.

"I voted for Donald Trump. I am hoping he wins. I would like to see a change in this country. In every way possible. I love this country and I love all the people here. I really just want to see someone who cares about the country," Niagara County Resident Republican Voter Matthew Marotta said.

"As the results roll in, it's really interesting. I'm not sure it's what's best for Canadian politics. I'm not sure it works best for American politics, but we'll see," Canadian Citizen John Graham said.

In the last presidential election, in 2020, we did not have a winner declared until the Saturday after Election Day. We shall see what happens this time around.