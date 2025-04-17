'Its own mini-culture': Thrifting regaining popularity as tariffs drive up clothing costs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The impact of rising tariffs is being felt locally as both business owners and consumers prepare for climbing costs. Various industries are bracing for the pinch, and one area seeing early shifts is clothing.

The U.S. imports about 97% of its apparel and shoes from other countries. In 2024, nearly 30% of all clothing and footwear sold in the U.S. originated in China, now subject to a 145% tariff on all imports.

With retail prices expected to spike, many consumers are turning to secondhand shopping as a way to avoid the added costs. However, for some, thrifting is not just a response to tariffs; it is a lifestyle.

"It's just getting out there and going. Thrifting is almost like its own mini-culture and a way of life," local thrifter, Nora Buffington said.

Logan Wernsing, who visited Second Chic on Elmwood for the first time, said she regularly shops secondhand to express herself.

"A lot of newer clothes are very basic. There isn't a lot of excitement in clothes, and if there is, you have to pay an arm and a leg. It's ridiculous," Wernsing said. "I think it is a better option because you are also diminishing that need for slave labor by buying stuff that was older, has been passed down, so it's kind of lessening that aspect."

According to a recent consumer survey by Bid on Equipment, more than two-thirds of Americans are expected to change their shopping habits this year due to tariffs.

"Everything here is already less expensive than it would be at retail," said assistant manager Susanna Rowland.

She said that a lot of the items that come into the store are barely worn.

"A lot of people who shop here are familiar with shopping consignment and thrift," Rowland said. "So, a lot of people will just wear something a few times, re-consign it, and then use that credit to buy something else. It's great because, with consignment, it kind of keeps money within the community."

Nora Buffington, another avid thrifter said it is also a way to be mindful of the environment, while also supporting local and small businesses.

"Denim can contribute a lot to water issues," Buffington said. "It takes a lot of water to make denim jeans and denim is meant to last forever. So, shopping denim and denim products through here are environmentally savvy and pocket friendly."

Second Chic is just one of many thrift and consignment stores around the Buffalo area. Here is a list of other options: