'It's our busiest year ever': Maureen's Flower Market helping spread the love this Valentine's Day

It's months of preparation getting ready for the special day of love At Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market. Over 1500 dozen roses, hundreds of different flowers, Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for the beloved shop.

As they have been fulfilling pre-orders, the shops always makes sure to have some options available for the last-minute gifts. Here at Maureen's, you can find an array of options to not only save yourself with the late gift, but also save some money, all less than $30.

Here are some of the offerings:



$5 single roses

$6.95 4-inch Begolvias

$10 Mini Carnations

$12.50 Blue Ocean Pomps

$18.50 One & Only Bouquet

$20 My Sweet Bouquet

$27.50 flower assortment

$29.50 Radiant Bouquet

Maureen's is open from 9AM-5:30PM today.