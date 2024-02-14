'It's our busiest year ever': Maureen's Flower Market helping spread the love this Valentine's Day

It's months of preparation getting ready for the special day of love At Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market. With hundreds of roses and other different flowers, Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for the beloved shop. This year, however, is topping all other years.

"It is the busiest day of the year and this is the biggest year that we've ever had too," Owner Maureen Bartley said. "It's just endless. We have every corner of the building filled with orders about to go out".

Maureen has been a florist for over 50 years with 27 of them being at her shop here in Buffalo. Year in and year out, she is doing what she loves.

"It doesn't get old because it's flowers and I got into this because I love flowers," Bartley said. "People love them and it just brings such joy to people".

As they have been fulfilling pre-orders, the shops always makes sure to have some options available for last-minute gifts. Here at Maureen's, you can find an array of options to not only save yourself with the late gift, but also save some money.

Here are some of the offerings for less than $3:



$5 single roses

$6.95 4-inch Begolvias

$10 Mini Carnations

$12.50 Blue Ocean Pomps

$18.50 One & Only Bouquet

$20 My Sweet Bouquet

$27.50 flower assortment

$29.50 Radiant Bouquet

Maureen's is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.