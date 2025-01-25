'It's okay to not be okay': Push to improve maternal awareness in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report shows nearly 80% of maternal deaths are preventable, with most occurring during the first year postpartum rather than during pregnancy.

A lack of adequate healthcare resources to address maternal complications is a key factor, according to experts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heather Giuseppetti, a mother of two, had her first child three years ago and describes the pregnancy as a breeze.

"I had no symptoms at all, which was pretty awesome," Giuseppetti said.

However, the Buffalo resident's experience postpartum was far different.

"I had postpartum depression. I was a scared mom. I didn't know what I was doing. My husband worked a lot, so it was just me and the baby," she said.

A native of Iowa, Giuseppetti said being far from family and friends added to her challenges.

Three months ago, she gave birth to her second child, and this pregnancy came with its own difficulties.

"For my second pregnancy, I had issues throughout the whole pregnancy. That was very difficult with being pregnant and having a toddler too," she said.

This time around, Giuseppetti said having a strong community made a difference.

"I was very lucky to have a lot of friends, neighbors and stuff like that who came together and helped me throughout the whole pregnancy. So, they mean it when they say, it takes a village," she said.

Giuseppetti hopes other new mothers will know that it is okay to discuss the struggles of pregnancy and postpartum along with the positives.

"It's okay to not be okay with being pregnant," she said. "There are people who have to be in the hospital for months because of the risks they're experiencing. And after, your hormones are trying to get back to normal."

Expert Advice on Maternal Health

Dr. Jenna Silverstein, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Sisters of Charity Hospital, said various preexisting conditions can increase pregnancy risks.

"Things like diabetes or high blood pressure are more common, but we also see rarer conditions like thyroid issues or cancers," Dr. Silverstein said.

Sisters Hospital also offers preconception visits to address potential risks before pregnancy.

"If you have medical conditions or are unsure, we can help you determine if pregnancy is safe and ensure the timing is right. We'll also check that your medications are safe," Dr. Silverstein said.

Silverstein emphasized the importance of self-advocacy for pregnant women.

"Trust yourself. You are your best advocate. If something feels wrong, talk to your doctor, midwife, or doula and voice your concerns," she said.

Doula Services Aim to Reduce Risks

Doulas are becoming more widely accessible in New York State.

As of March 1, 2024, all state Medicaid members will have access to doula services at no cost during pregnancy and for 12 months postpartum, regardless of the pregnancy outcome.

Sydney Littlejohn, a certified doula with Calming Nature said "For many moms with doula services, we have been shown to decrease maternal mortality. That's been widespread nationwide, but here in New York State, it's five times higher than any other state."

Additionally, Black women are four times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than white people, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Njeri Motley, also a certified doula with Calming Nature, said doulas provide education, physical and emotional support.

"Help her within the home with whatever task she needs to do, concerning the baby, but then also outsourcing her different community services where she can get extensional support," Motely said. "When women are suffering postpartum depression, it's the family around them that actually sees it first."