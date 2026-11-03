BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Voters headed to the polls in Buffalo on Election Day as federal election monitors were deployed to Erie County as part of a nationwide U.S. Department of Justice effort.

The DOJ announced that 1,000 election monitors were being deployed across all 50 states. Some were sent to Erie County to monitor voting.

At the Delavan Grider Community Center, voters described casting a ballot as both important and a civic responsibility.

"I always vote, but I actually caught the bus today to come and vote because it's important that we're stepping out on the issues that are important in our community specifically, but as well across the nation," Ebony Pace said. "We all have to unite and make sure that we're standing up for the things that we believe in."

Melvin Lee said concerns about misinformation made him even more determined to cast his ballot.

Renee Torrence said voting is something she does every year.

"Have to," she said. "It's my duty."

Erie County Democratic Election Commissioner Howard Johnson said federal monitoring of elections is not unusual and that the monitors in Erie County are there to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act, including issues involving language access and ADA accessibility.

"We had a conversation with them, so we know that they're here just in a monitoring status only," Johnson said.

Johnson encouraged Erie County residents to make their voices heard at the polls.

"I just would encourage the people to continue to get out and vote. This is very important," he said. "Your vote counts."

Erie County Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr also said the county regularly interacts with the Buffalo office of the DOJ, describing the federal presence as "nothing new or unusual."

WATCH: 'It's my duty': Voters head to polls as DOJ announces election monitors deployed in Erie County

'It's my duty': Voters head to polls as DOJ announces election monitors deployed in Erie County

Voters with questions or complaints can contact the U.S. Department of Justice at 1-800-253-3931.

Voters can also report voting problems to the New York State Attorney General's Office at (866) 390-2992.

Polls in Erie County are open until 9 p.m.