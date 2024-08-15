'It's more than just reading': End of Summer Carnival celebrates kids' reading gains

BUFFALO, NY — On Thursday, the Buffalo and Erie County Library is hosting the 'End of Summer Reading Carnival', celebrating kids' who read throughout the summer.
- 87% of kids said they were more confident reading in the fall after keeping up their reading during the summer
- 78% of kids increased their reading levels by receiving books or continuing learning during the summer
- Buffalo and Erie County Library is celebrating the reading gains of kids
- End of Summer Reading Carnival hosted outside of the downtown location
Children's Librarian Dan Lewandowski says parents should encourage play ontop of learning during the summertime.
" I find a lot of families, they just wanna socialize, they wanna encourage their kids to interact with other kids and there's a bit of that social, emotional education too that goes into it," said Lewandowski.
Thursday's event is at the downtown location and is free for the public.