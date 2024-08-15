'It's more than just reading': End of Summer Carnival celebrates kids' reading gains

BUFFALO, NY — On Thursday, the Buffalo and Erie County Library is hosting the 'End of Summer Reading Carnival', celebrating kids' who read throughout the summer.

87% of kids said they were more confident reading in the fall after keeping up their reading during the summer

78% of kids increased their reading levels by receiving books or continuing learning during the summer

Buffalo and Erie County Library is celebrating the reading gains of kids

End of Summer Reading Carnival hosted outside of the downtown location



Children's Librarian Dan Lewandowski says parents should encourage play ontop of learning during the summertime.

" I find a lot of families, they just wanna socialize, they wanna encourage their kids to interact with other kids and there's a bit of that social, emotional education too that goes into it," said Lewandowski.

Thursday's event is at the downtown location and is free for the public.