Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'It's more than a nightclub, it's a state of mind': Moulin Rouge! begins run at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Moulin Rouge! opened on October 24 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and will continue to wow audiences through November 5.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 17:36:37-04

BUFFALO, NY — Moulin Rouge! opened on October 24 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and will continue to wow audiences through November 5.

Actors from the musical shared their favorite moments about the show with 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson.

Christian Douglas and Gabrielle McClinton share their favorite moments of Moulin Rouge!
Moulin Rouge! cast share their favorite things about the musical

"It is a party but at the same time, it's the most intimate beautiful love story, so it's a huge breath of emotion and energy."
Christian Douglas, plays the character Christian
"I feel that I'm bringing a lot of myself to it, which makes it easier, and it's very therapeutic actually."
Gabrielle McClinton, plays the character Satine

Moulin Rouge! takes audiences to Paris in 1899 where they met aristocrats, dancers, and nightclub owners. It is a story of love, with mash-ups from every decade.

Robert Petkoff, Harold Zidler
Moulin Rouge! cast share their favorite things about the musical

That's what is so delightful to watch an audience as the next song comes up, the smile that erupts on their face as they are like, I know that one, I know that one. Because the musical covers Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, and Rihanna, they are all in there.

Moulin Rouge! runs through November 5, you can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!