'It's more than a nightclub, it's a state of mind': Moulin Rouge! begins run at Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, NY — Moulin Rouge! opened on October 24 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo and will continue to wow audiences through November 5.

Actors from the musical shared their favorite moments about the show with 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson.

"It is a party but at the same time, it's the most intimate beautiful love story, so it's a huge breath of emotion and energy." Christian Douglas, plays the character Christian

"I feel that I'm bringing a lot of myself to it, which makes it easier, and it's very therapeutic actually." Gabrielle McClinton, plays the character Satine

Moulin Rouge! takes audiences to Paris in 1899 where they met aristocrats, dancers, and nightclub owners. It is a story of love, with mash-ups from every decade.

That's what is so delightful to watch an audience as the next song comes up, the smile that erupts on their face as they are like, I know that one, I know that one. Because the musical covers Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Beyonce, and Rihanna, they are all in there.



Moulin Rouge! runs through November 5, you can buy tickets here.