BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is celebrating Black-owned restaurants and food businesses this week as part of the 9th annual Black Restaurant Week 716.

Hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, the weeklong celebration features more than 20 Black-owned restaurants and food entrepreneurs across Western New York.

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Among the participating businesses is Sunshine Vegan Eats on Buffalo's West Side.

Owner Nikki Searles said the restaurant is offering specials throughout the week and encouraging customers to stop in and experience its vegan dishes.

"One thing about Sunshine: we have the taste, the flavor, vegan magic and lots of love," Searles said.

Searles said supporting local businesses is important.

"It's local, and a lot of times we need to support local businesses," she said. "This is how we stay open and operating."

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Darnell Haywood, president of the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals, said the celebration is about more than food.

"When you think of Black restaurants, you celebrate culture, you celebrate food, but most importantly, you see the economic growth it brings to the community," Haywood said.

WATCH: 'It's local': Black Restaurant Week spotlights more than 20 WNY businesses

'It's local': Black Restaurant Week spotlights more than 20 WNY businesses

Another participating business is Marie's Kitchen, located inside Buffalo City Hall's cafeteria. Owner Demetrius Richards opened the restaurant in March after working primarily as a caterer.

Richards said opening his first restaurant has been an exciting opportunity.

"I'm excited. This is my first time ever being featured like this," Richards said. "This is my first restaurant. I'm usually a caterer."

Black Restaurant Week 716 wraps up Sunday.