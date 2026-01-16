'It's like my second home': Elaine Pasternak celebrates 43 years of service at the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many people come to Buffalo’s Broadway Market to shop for food or pick up their favorite goods, but beyond the shelves and counters lies something deeper: stories, traditions and people who have helped shape the market for generations.

One of those people is Elaine Pasternak.

This year, Pasternak is celebrating 43 years of service at the Broadway Market, a milestone that reflects decades of dedication, hard work and connection to the community she serves every day.

Pasternak began her career at the market in 1983, working at Max’s Poultry. In 2008, she joined the Camellia Meats family, where she continues to greet customers with the same warmth and energy she brought on her first day. Known for serving up meats and smiles, Pasternak has become a familiar and comforting presence behind the counter.

“It’s something that I am thankful for, that I can get up and come to work and come serve the people,” Pasternak said.

Over the years, she has watched customers grow from children into parents and grandparents, many returning year after year.

“I am very dedicated to my people,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of people through the years, their families, their kids, grand-kids. They all come back and say, ‘Oh my God, you’re still here.’ This is my second home.”

Customers say Pasternak’s dedication is what sets her apart.

“Every day Elaine comes in here and deals with all different types of people and attitudes, and she’s still courteous,” said longtime customer Michael Amos. “She’s done that consistently over time.”

Broadway Market Manager Kathy Peterson said Pasternak’s impact extends far beyond the counter.

“She is a fabulous person to have at the Broadway Market, not only as an employee for Camellia Meats, but also in terms of coming up with ideas for the market and really supporting the things the market does,” Peterson said.

Asked if she ever imagined spending more than four decades at the Broadway Market, Pasternak laughed, “No,” she said. “I just came here, I started working, I love what I do and here I am.”

As she marks this milestone, Pasternak said her message is simple and rooted in gratitude and hard work.

“Get up and be thankful for what you have,” she said. “Try to do better. Do good, be good, and be thankful you can get up.”

After 43 years, Pasternak remains a reminder that the heart of the Broadway Market isn’t just found in its food, it lives in the people who show up every day to serve their community.