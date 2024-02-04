'It's like a family' Special Olympic athletes take to AMF Lanes for bowling competition

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY — AMF Airport Lanes hosted the Special Olympics New York bowling competition on Sunday, bringing more than 150 athletes to Cheektowaga.

The athletes came from across Western New York to compete, and the organization says they are happy that so many players could come.

"We're at full force now, right back here in Western New York, and it's great that we were able to get so many training clubs and athletes out here today," said Michael Paglicci, Director of the Western Region for Special Olympics New York.

For some, like Ethan Spino, it was their first time participating in a bowling competition.

"I'm excited to play, and I hope we win this game; first time playing for Special Olympics bowling," said 17-year-old Spino.

Spino's dad, Joe Spino, says it's more than just a game for his son.

"For all of the Special Olympic events, whether it be football or basketball, starting up and now bowling, at the end of these tournaments, they just make more friends, so it's just a social aspect of him being able to have someone else say hi to when he's out in public so it's great, we love it," said Joe.

Other athletes agree that these games are all about meeting new people and having fun.

"We are doing well so this year we are here, and we have fun," said Brad Kingston.

For these athletes, the Special Olympics organization gives them not just sports training but also a family.

"It means so much to me to have this huge family all competing as one, and it's just a lot of fun," said Taylor Goldsmith.

The athletes are excited for the Special Olympic Winter Games at the end of February.