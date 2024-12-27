'It's just magical': Stony Brook Legendary Lights raising money for Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club

LANCASTER, NY (WKBW) — The Stony Brook Legendary Lights display hopes to raise $100,000 for Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club before the end of 2024.

"It's magical to see that just to see the lights and the people come by," said Cindy Gehl, a display neighbor.

Jeff Kupka, Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club, says having his organization chosen to receive donations from the light display is an incredible act of love from his community.

"Every time these guys say thank you for the Boys and Girls Club, they smile and shake their heads. They know what we do or at least what we try to do," said Kupka.

The neighborhood of over 200 houses makes the display possible each year by choosing a different charity.

"This would not be successful without the neighborhood. The neighborhood makes it work," said Tony Dittmer, one of the event organizers.

On Saturday, Dec 28, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., you can catch live music at 7 Stone Hedge Drive, Lancaster, NY 14086.

You can Venmo the Stony Brook Legendary Lights at @StonyBrookLights

Cash or check donations made out to “StonyBrook Legendary Lights” are accepted at all neighborhood or donation drop box locations.

You can also donate here