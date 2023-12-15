'It's just a great time': Akron High School marching band spreads holiday cheer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Akron High School Tiger Marching Band sported Santa hats and elf shoes to help spread holiday cheer around Western New York.

An annual tradition since the 90s, the music students transformed into "Santa's Helpers Band" on Friday — visiting various spots in the area.

"Seeing people actually enjoying us playing and seeing them smile when we come by, it makes you feel really good inside," Autumn Hall, a senior at Akron High School, said.

The students spent about 20 minutes at each location, including senior citizen centers, an auto garage and the Eastern Hills Mall, and then would hop on a bus and travel to the next location.

"It's a small school, so everybody is friends," Dawson Stone, another senior, said. "It's just a great time to talk to each other and be with each other."

Both Stone and Hall have been playing percussion since 3rd grade and have used music and this holiday band experience to make friends.

"You get to see a side of people that you don't when you're normally in school," Hall said.

Brendon Bardo, Akron Central Schools Band Director, said this touring band is an opportunity to foster these friendships, as well as create new ones.

"It's a time for students to be together outside of school," Bardo said. "This is freshmen all the way to seniors. It's their first time interacting."

In addition to "playing hooky" and missing a day of school, Stone told 7 News he was also excited about getting his community in the holiday spirit.

"...being able to spread Christmas cheer, listening to the music — it's just great seeing everybody being happy," Stone said.

If you'd like to "Sponsor a Santa" and donate to the Akron Marching Band, checks can be mailed to:

Akron Music Parents

PO Box 431

Akron, N.Y., 14001