'It's in need of love': Abandoned lot by BAVPA soon to be cleaned up

BUFFALO — An abandoned lot across the street from Buffalo Academy of Visual Art and Performing Arts is about to get a makeover, thanks to the Buffalo Dream Center.

"We want to bring the sunfest pavillion and their ministry into the fold of the buffalo dream center so we can now improve everything here, just make something that is going to benefit the community as much as possible because we are a church that wants to do as much as possible to help the community,"

After the church leaders that originally owned 447 Masten Avenue died in the past year, the Buffalo Dream Center is stepping up to complete the removal of weeds and rusted equipment by the end of summer.

But the ministry needs donations and volunteers to get it done.

"We want to be able to do more for the community than we already are doing," said McClinton.

7 News Reporter was told by BAVPA Media Arts Teacher Asha Glorioso, she hopes the church will include students across the street to make the lot a community centerpiece.

'It's a beautiful land area with so much potential and a lot of love put into it-- it just looks like it needs love,"

You can donate or signup to help Buffalo Dream Center here.