'It's helping to develop them as a person': Advocating for after-school programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students, parents and educators gathered in Albany to rally for more funding for after-school programs on Tuesday.

They’re asking for legislative action to build on the proposed state budget this year and are asking for nearly $120 million to support grants for after-school programs.

Buffalo parent Jessica Bauer Walker knows first-hand the benefits of after-school programs.

"I think it's something important for us to invest in, in school districts and communities is just an effective intervention for a healthy and safe community>

Bauer Walker has two children in high school.

"When they were younger, it was really a lifesaver for me as a single working mom to make sure that my kids were someplace that they were healthy, safe and supported and it was really enriching. They got to do lots of things that they wouldn't necessarily have time to do during the school day," she said.

Over at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, Assistant Principal Nyeema Quinniey said the school offers a variety of programs for students.

"It's structured. It's supervised. It's helping to develop them as a person," Quinniey said.

But she says there are 150 children on a waiting list to get into the after-school programming because the school is budgeted for only so many staff.

"It did limit the amount of children that we could reach, so funding for things such as after-school programs is definitely vital," she said.

Quinniey said these programs also help deter children from going down the wrong path.

"Because an idle mind is going to lead to probably poor choices when it comes to children and so if you keep them engaged and you're giving them exposure to a variety of things, they are not going to have the opportunity to get involved with bad things," she said.

Masten District Council member Zeneta Everhart — who's also the Council's Education Committee chair — said she supports this fight for funding as well.

"I really hope that this is successful. You know, I stand with them and advocating for this additional funding — it's a game changer," she said. "

She said students need safe spaces.

"I'm telling you now, these gangs that these kids are getting involved in are safe spaces to them. We have to create safe spaces that don't get them landed in jail," Everhart said. "We got to take care of these kids. Otherwise, they're gonna find someone else in the streets to take care of them."

Meantime — state lawmakers have two more months to hash it out. The state budget is due April 1.