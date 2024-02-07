Watch Now
'It's hard to believe': Golfers teeing off across WNY thanks to warm February temperatures

Golfers take to golf courses as warm temperatures dethaw Western New York
Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 15:46:30-05

BUFFALO, NY — With temperatures above normal for this time of the year, golf courses are taking advantage and reopening.

The Audubon Golf Course on Maple Road was open all week, for a $15 fee many golfers were out enjoying the sunshine.

Brad Yeomans, golfer at Audubon Golf Course
"It's fantastic it's February and I'm playing out here on what February 7th? Its hard to believe."
Roger Wrendell, Golfer at Audubon Golf Course
"I'm loving it and I didn't think I'd get out here today but, we are probably tomorrow and Friday its good week for us,"

Golf courses like Audubon and Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga are excited to open again for the public.

Fred Zillner, Diamond Hawk Golf Course
"I've been in the business my whole life and it's usually April 11 that we are open but our course is fantastic shape and this winter's been kind of mild so we are just happy to open up as soon as we can"

Other golf courses open on Thursday are:

  • Audubon Golf Course
  • Gothic Hill Golf Course, Lockport
  • Transit Valley Golf Club for members
  • Byrncliff Golf Resort
  • Terry Hills Golf Course
  • Diamond Hawk Golf Course
  • Arrowhead Golf Club
