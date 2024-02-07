'It's hard to believe': Golfers teeing off across WNY thanks to warm February temperatures

BUFFALO, NY — With temperatures above normal for this time of the year, golf courses are taking advantage and reopening.

The Audubon Golf Course on Maple Road was open all week, for a $15 fee many golfers were out enjoying the sunshine.

WKBW Golfers take to golf courses as warm temperatures dethaw Western New York

"It's fantastic it's February and I'm playing out here on what February 7th? Its hard to believe."

WKBW Golfers take to golf courses as warm temperatures dethaw Western New York

"I'm loving it and I didn't think I'd get out here today but, we are probably tomorrow and Friday its good week for us,"

Golf courses like Audubon and Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga are excited to open again for the public.

WKBW Golfers take to golf courses as warm temperatures dethaw Western New York

"I've been in the business my whole life and it's usually April 11 that we are open but our course is fantastic shape and this winter's been kind of mild so we are just happy to open up as soon as we can"

Other golf courses open on Thursday are:

