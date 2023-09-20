'It's gonna take a weight off our shoulders': Grant made available for South Buffalo businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In South Buffalo on Abbott Road, you'll find Park Edge Sweet Shoppe a community staple that's been around since 1948.

Anna Hartog and her sister took over the shop in 2011, keeping the sponge candy sticks tradition alive.

"It's a constant learning process but the daily tasting of chocolate makes it a lot easier," Hartog said.

But like many businesses in South Buffalo, the pandemic has put a strain on the candy shop.

"COVID was quite a hit to us so it's a learning process so we've been trying to bounce back since then," she said.

Hartog said it's been difficult getting materials because of inflation and a limited staff makes it tough to keep the shelves stocked.

"We've been able to retain during COVID but I have not been able to grow my staff," she said, "We haven't been able to meet the demands of our customers because we haven't been able to hire that holiday help."

So in collaboration with Mayor Byron Brown's administration, South District Council member Chris Scanlon is now launching the 'Sobuf Biz Grant Program,' a financial lifeline that will provide up to $5,000 to South Buffalo businesses.

Scanlon said when the pandemic hit, most businesses were able to apply for financial support while others missed out on the opportunity.

"We were seeing that some of the businesses within our district weren't meeting certain criteria and kind of slipping through the cracks so we got together and said we got to do something for these businesses as well," he explained.

In order to be eligible for the grant, businesses must meet the following criteria:



Be the principal (majority owner) of a small business in a commercial location within the City of Buffalo Common Council South District.

Have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020.

Be in operation at the time of application (businesses that have ceased operations are ineligible).

Have 25 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees.

Have had between $25,000 and $1,000,000 in annual revenue in fiscal years 2021 or 2022.

Have experienced economic or financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priority will be given to "neighborhood-serving" small businesses within the City of Buffalo Common Council South District. Certain ineligible business types, such as nonprofits, illegal activities, and others listed in the eligibility criteria, will not be considered for the grant.

"With this grant, I will be able to hire holiday help something I have not been able to do over the last two-three years and that's put wear and tear on my regular employees myself and everyone around," Hartog explained.

Hartog said she applied as soon as the application was made available. Now she's hoping this makes a difference for a shop that's been in the family for more than a decade.

"It's gonna take a weight off our shoulders. It's going to help our business become more profitable and it's going to help us get all of the demands into the community>

The application for small business owners opened on Wednesday. You can find that link here. It is on a first come first served basis and this program will stay open until all of that money is gone.