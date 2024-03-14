'It's going to bring people out of their shells': New online chat room for teens struggling with mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Teens struggling with their mental health have a resource right at their fingertips — the Mental Health Advocates of Western New York’s newly launched “Teen Chat Line.”

The online chat room is available for teens Monday through Friday from 2pm to 8pm and features “Youth Peer Advocates” on the other side of the computer to help them through tough times. These YPAs have experienced mental health struggles themselves and are closer in age to the teens than a traditional mental health counselor.

“I’ve dealt with both anxiety and depression my whole life,” Josh Cuillo, a 25-year-old YPA, said. “I’ve struggled with substances as a teenager as a way to cope.”

Cuillo is using his past experiences to help others.

“Now I have this opportunity to be that person that I needed, to be able to provide support,” he said. “To be able to use all that trauma, all that pain, as a way to help people understand some of the stuff they’re going through.”

On Thursday, the Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School welcomed the community to hear more about the new online feature — able to provide help for students in just a few clicks.

“Kids don’t want to talk to adults,” Melinda DuBois, Executive Director of MHA, said. “They want to talk to someone that looks like them and is closer to age — and those are our Youth Peer Advocates.”

Josue Cora, a 12th grader at BuffSci, said he couldn’t agree more.

“Having someone that’s your age, someone that’s going to be able to relate with you on a lot of the different things that go on in the day-to-day life is going to bring a lot of people … out of their shells,” Cora said.

The American Psychological Association finds more than 20 percent of teens have seriously contemplated suicide.

“Me and my friends are really close, so we have the luxury of being able to talk about these kinds of things with each other,” Cora said. “But I know a lot of people that don’t have that same type of brotherhood.”

Many said the topic of mental health can often be surrounded by a stigma.

“Such resources [Teen Chat Line] are vital because they offer a safe space for our children to express themselves without any fear of judgment or stigma,” Stephanie Stodolka, Director of Social-Emotional Learning at BuffSci, said.

Cuillo said this stigma is often more prevalent for men.

“A lot of these young men don’t have a problem telling you they don’t feel good, but they have a lot of problem telling you that they want help or they need it — because they feel like they have to take it on their own.”

This chat line is giving kids an extra ear to help them through the struggles they’re facing.

“Sometimes you have friends who come up to you for things you don’t know how to answer,” Cora said. “I feel like referring them to something like this would be awesome.”

To access the chat, click here.