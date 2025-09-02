'It's exciting': Newly renovated DL&W Station opening soon in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Soon, passengers will be allowed back in the DL&W train station after more than 50 years.

"It's really exciting to know this building is being restabilized and used for another generation," NFTA Assistant Manager of Grants and Development, Ashley Smith, said.

WKBW Ashley Smith inside of DL&W station, which is more than a century old

NFTA trains will be arriving on new platforms on the first floor. There are many possibilities for the second, but Smith said the next phase of the project is to build a bridge to the KeyBank Center. Smith called it a "coatless connection."

"This station opening is a great way for us to see the space opened back to the public," said Smith. "Start to breathe some life back into this building."

The building was built in 1917 along the Buffalo River. The first floor was for freight trains, and the second floor was where passengers used the train.

"When you think of the height of Buffalo, and the commercial activity, the other end of this line connected with Hoboken," said Smith. "So, this was a frequently traveled line."

WKBW Heated snow removal system in station

In the early 1960's the building was no longer used as a train station, but around 1980, the NFTA acquired the property. For more than 40 years, the NFTA has been using the station as a train yard and shop.

New walls were built to separate commuter tracks from the train yard. On those walls is hand-painted tile with mosaic inserts of local birds. The work was done by Joan Linder, of Buffalo, to pay homage to the area.