'It's disheartening': Lackawanna City officials ban Airbnb's, short-term rentals

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — The Lackawanna City Council voted 3 to 2 on Monday night to ban all short-term rentals, including Airbnbs and VRBOs, citing concerns about neighborhood quality of life.

The decision affects more than a dozen short-term rental properties in the city, which must cease operations immediately.

The council argues that these rentals, described as 'little hotels,' disrupt the residential character of neighborhoods.

"Airbnbs are little hotels," said Chuck Clark, Lackawanna's Director of Development.

Clark highlighted the council's view of short-term rentals as commercial enterprises.

"What is at issue here is a quality of life issue between businesses and the zoning laws of the city," Clark added emphasizing the council's rationale for the ban.

A short-term rental owner, Steve Grady disagrees with the council's decision.

"A family can stay up here for 2/3 of the cost of staying in a hotel and eating in restaurants every night. If you don't give them that ability, they don't come," Grady said, arguing that these rentals provide an essential service.

Homeowners like Jacob Minniefield argue that they are investing in their properties and improving neighborhoods.

"They wanna come after us when we're providing a great property, great service," he said, expressing frustration with the ban.

Cory Hill, another Airbnb owner, expressed disappointment and the immediate impact on his business.

"We have to now cancel. This is effective immediately, so anything that we have tomorrow, we have to call these people and cancel," he explained.

Despite the council's decision, short-term rental owners like Cory Hill remain hopeful about reversing the ban.

"This isn't the last time they saw us," Hill stated, indicating potential future actions by affected owners.