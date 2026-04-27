BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’re familiar with Porter Avenue near D’Youville University, you’ve likely noticed a significant change to the streetscape. A row of trees that once lined part of the street is now gone, leaving some longtime residents concerned about the impact on the neighborhood.

"To me, this is complete devastation," said local resident Nadejda.

Nadejda, who has lived in the area for years, reached out to 7 News after noticing that several trees along Porter Avenue were recently removed. She described the loss as a tragedy for the community.

“It’s a loss, it’s a loss for the neighborhood. I don’t think D’Youville realizes what a loss it is,” she said.

Students at D’Youville University also expressed disappointment.

"I feel like the trees kind of added to the overall aesthetic," said student Kaitlyn Sedig. "It was kind of nicer with the trees.'

According to university officials, five large trees were removed last Saturday due to safety concerns.

WATCH: 'It's devastating': Trees removed at D’Youville University spark concern among Buffalo residents

'It's devastating': Trees removed at D’Youville University spark concern among Buffalo residents

Jeff Matthews, Chief Marketing Officer for D’Youville University, said the decision followed years of evaluation.

"The trees we took down were 60 feet tall, and as we removed them, some of the thicker branches were literally disintegrating," Matthews said.

He added that the process began about a decade ago, when arborists determined the trees were diseased. Efforts were made to extend their lifespan through pruning and maintenance, while new trees were planted nearby.

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"We tried to prolong their life as long as we could," Matthews said. "Now that the new trees are healthy and established, we felt it was the best time to remove the old ones before they became safety hazards."

Despite those assurances, Nadejda said watching the trees come down was difficult.

"It was just hurtful. It was painful to see, to watch, to hear it," she said. "I just don’t believe this is beautiful right now."

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Matthews maintains that public safety was the top priority, noting that the sidewalks are heavily used and falling branches could have posed serious risks.

"Residents use these sidewalks every day, and if those branches came down during a windstorm, it could have been much worse," Matthews said.

Still, Nadejda believes more could have been done to save the trees.

"It’s a loss of biodiversity, a loss of shade, lower temperatures, cleaner air," she said. "It’s very unfortunate, it’s a tragedy."

