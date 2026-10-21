'It's concerning': Buffalo school closure plan draws concerns ahead of board vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Emotions ran high Tuesday night as Buffalo Public Schools leaders heard concerns from parents, educators and community members about the district’s proposed school closures and their last in person public meeting.

The latest version of the plan adds P.S. 17 Early Childhood Center to the closure list while removing P.S. 82 Ronald Peoples School of Scholars, if approved by the school board the changes would take effect during the 2027-2028 school year.

wkbw

P.S. 17 staff say the update came as a surprise, raising questions about the school’s future and the impact on students who need specialized support.

Dr. Cameron Hall, principal of P.S. 17, said more than 80 percent of students attend school regularly, including many students with autism.

He called the possibility of moving students to different buildings "heartbreaking," expressing concern about the disruption the transition could cause.

Under the proposal, P.S. 17 would close and its building would be re-purposed for administrative use. Students would transition to other schools based on grade level, special education needs and available space.

During public comment, interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet Bullock said she wants to see improvements that benefit every student and emphasized the importance of sharing resources among schools.

"I desperately want to make things better in this district for every single student, for every single person," Bullock said.

Other speakers questioned whether families had enough time to respond to the revised proposal before the board considers it.

wkbw

Christine Smith, a coach at P.S. 17, said families want more time to share their opinions before a decision is made.

"We want them to have time to voice their opinions, just like all the other schools were able to. We just feel like it’s so quick, and we’d like some more time," Smith said.

Buffalo Common Council Member David Rivera, who represents the Niagara District, also raised concerns about the timing, saying, "It brings a lack of confidence when revisions happen and there isn’t enough time to look at the revisions."

Bullock acknowledged the complexity of the decision-making process, saying she and other board members spent hours reviewing data and metrics before the next steps.

"We were up. I was up with my board until 10, 10:15 last night going back and forth, looking at data and metrics, trying to get it right. And so what I would say is I would stand by whatever decision my board makes," Bullock said.

WATCH: 'It's concerning': Buffalo school closure plan draws concerns ahead of board vote

'It's concerning': Buffalo school closure plan draws concerns ahead of board vote

The Board of Education is expected to vote on the updated proposal at its regular meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley High School.

