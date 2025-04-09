'It's coming back': Buffalo business, Shea's leader on downtown gaining momentum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Theatre District has been a lively pocket of downtown, especially on show nights.

A year ago, 42 North at The Flats opened its doors on Main Street in a building rich with Buffalo's Art Deco history. The taproom is a collaboration between East Aurora-based 42 North Brewing and Fat Bob's Smokehouse, which handles the food under a concept called Queen City Bistro.

"We opened as kind of a nicer taproom experience, featuring the Art Deco history of Buffalo," Bridget Ryan, Director of Sales and Marketing, said. "It's artisan bistro classics, but really honing in on that comfort food."

The restaurant has become a go-to in the neighborhood, especially during performances. But for Ryan and her partners, it's all about building downtown momentum.

"Trying to build that momentum back through businesses, coming back into work, as well as events that stretch beyond just the Broadway theater show season," she said. "Really, there's a lot of momentum towards that, and it's exciting."

That renewed interest is something Shea's Performing Arts Center is also working to build on. Its president, Brian Higgins, said Shea's is committed to growing and sustaining downtown's energy.

"Since I was a kid, people were saying downtown is dying, but I think the opposite is true," Higgins said. "It's coming back, and we have to encourage it — because momentum doesn't do you any good unless it can be sustained over a long period of time."

According to Higgins, Shea's brings an estimated 350,000 people into the heart of downtown Buffalo, creating a $100 million economic impact. And there's no stopping there.

"We're very, very bullish," he said. "We're talking about a series of events, not only in our venues but outside, so that generally, people can participate."

Shea's recently announced plans to invest in its smaller venue, the 710 Theatre, and hosted a discussion last week with 25 restaurant owners to talk strategy for boosting everyday pedestrian activity.

"There's strength in numbers and there's strength in working together," Higgins said.

"We're not waiting for a solution to come to us," Ryan said. "We're trying to create one, through partnerships with established theaters, businesses, and corporate connections, to make downtown engaging and fun for people to visit."

