'It's been so vital': Program to help new mothers celebrates 6 months of assistance in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A pilot program designed to help new mothers make ends meet is celebrating six months of assistance in Buffalo.

Through the program, low-income mothers receive a cash allowance every month to "support healthy development, avoid adverse childhood experiences, and break intergenerational cycles of poverty."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, the new moms and the leaders of the program hope it continues for years to come.

Bryana Leonard said when she found out she was pregnant she had no idea how she was going to afford caring for a baby.

"I was terrified. I didn't know what was going to happen," Leonard explained.

Leonard said she was going to school, working full time and living with her parents because she couldn't afford rent.

She is one of 50 low-income mothers selected as part of the pilot program. She said thanks to the extra income she now has her own home.

"I'm getting over $1,000 a month. It's been so vital in like just creating a safe, happy home for all three of us," she explained.

"We believe in a future where all babies benefit from the security and direct cash assistance is a very crucial step," said Stephanie Silkowski, Director of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for The Bridge Project.

Silkowski said funding for the project comes primarily from The Monarch Foundation.

"They're a foundation focused really explicitly on early childhood and baby outcomes," she said.

According to Silkowski, the 50 moms in Buffalo were selected for the program out of 300 applicants.

"There are limitations to philanthropic endeavors so we're excited as we continue to grow to partner with City, States and the Federal Government to blend public and private funding," said Silkowski.

She said there are 1,300 moms in New York State enrolled in The Bridge Project.

Mayor Brown said he's hopeful the program will continue in Buffalo and help more moms afford the necessities.

There is a bill in the legislature that would expand a similar program in New York State. For more information click here.

For more information on The Bridge Project click here.