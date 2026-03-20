'It's been absolutely electric': March Madness fans bring major energy and boost the Buffalo economy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is bringing major energy to Perry Street as fans gather outside KeyBank Center for back-to-back games.

Because fans could not get into the arena until it was cleared from the previous game, many found plenty to do outside. Buffalo Iron Works hosted March Madness watch parties next door, partnering with Thin Man and Community Beer Works to provide live music and food from Fat Bob's Barbecue.

I stopped by the "kitchen takeover" to see how the tournament is impacting the city and caught up with fans who traveled to Buffalo to cheer on their favorite teams.

"It's been absolutely electric, and I just love it. I love seeing our city so happy and there's so much to be proud of," Buffalonian Melissa Stadler said.

The Queen City welcomed the madness as day one of the tournament got into full swing.

"The crowds in the area are fantastic. Everybody in Buffalo has been so nice, the entire town is so welcoming to all the fans, so it's been great," Chris Schwartz said.

Schwartz traveled from Fort Plain, New York, to meet up with his best friend from high school, Ben Miller, who traveled from Madison, Wisconsin. The two are creating a tradition with their love for the game.

"Just last year we decided to pick a random city and meet up and go to all the games, so we're going to four games today, two games on Saturday, and it's a good chance for us to reconnect," Miller said.

"The fans, absolutely, yeah, seeing all the fans at breakfast this morning, fans from Michigan, Michigan State, Duke, Wisconsin, people from all over the country are coming in here to watch the games. It's fun," Miller said.

While the cheers were loud, folks were able to taste local Buffalo brews and boost the local economy.

"I think it's a huge deal to have just so many people from out of town coming into Buffalo and helping out our economy. Obviously it definitely helps us out as a small business, but I think it's also great because it puts Buffalo on the national map. We had it here four years ago, but we're four years later, and let's see what else we can bring," Buffalo Iron Works Marketing Manager, Chloe Kowalyk said.

The event also showcased Buffalo's best tastes. Smoked brisket on weck and chicken wings were popular picks.

"Super, super great opportunity, especially for small businesses like Fat Bob's like Iron Works to come together and just be able to showcase what we have, bring in 19,000 expected attendees, so it's just great to be able to serve the people, get them fed, and have some fun," Fat Bob's Smokehouse Offsight Operations Manager Kayleigh Forger said.

"Ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, some of our signature items just to bring the great Buffalo to a lot of out-of-towners," Forger said.

The watch party is just a short walking distance away from the arena, making it easy to grab a bite before the game. Western New Yorker and University of Michigan alum Brandon Teller did just that.

"Yeah, it's a blast. I mean, they're literally never in Buffalo. I never get to see Michigan teams out here, so when I saw they were coming here, I had to come," Teller said.

The fun continues at Buffalo Iron Works on Saturday from 10 until the end of the games.