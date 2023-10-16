'It's been a long time dream of mine': Ribbon cutting of West Side Bazaar ushers new chapter for businesses

Wedi held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the West Side Bazaar on Monday, ushering in a new chapter for 18 businesses in their incubator program.

Mike Diletti, just one of several businesses inside the west side bazaar, he sayas seeing his businesses name, Orsonero Pizza plastered on the many monitors around the 16,000 sq foot building is a huge accomplishment.

WKBW WEDI hosts ribbon cutting for West Side Bazaar

"It's exciting. It's exciting. I'm one of those people that doesn't really get excited until the last second. So once I saw my name, you know, on the the TV I was like, oh. It's happening,"

Businesses like Diletti's are part of Wedi's incubator program, where entrepreneurs get business experience through selling retail and food inside the bazaar.

Wedi leaders say they are exciting to open the bazaar on Oct. 31.

