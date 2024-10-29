'It's an incredible opportunity': Local visual artists being showcased at Patina 250

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An event in Downtown Buffalo will sure cater to two of your senses!

It is a combination of culinary and visual arts.

The new curated collection, "Imprint," features seven artists. Most of them have local ties to the Queen City, except for one who came from Australia.

The opening event was showcased at Patina 250, a gourmet global cuisine restaurant, on Monday night. One local artist discussed what makes this collection so special.

"If it catches people's attention, to kind of get them in motion and movement. Pretty much to add to the good vibrations of what cocktails do at a bar, so just make it a talking piece," artist Edreys Wajed said.

Edreys Wajed sculptural piece is called "Electric Relaxation".

"It represents music. I'm a big music head, particularly hip-hop. 'Electric Relaxation' is by a tribe called Quest. It's one of my favorite groups in hip-hop," Wajed added.

The masterpiece that sits over the bar is not his usual work.

The visual artist shared he usually paints his art, but this piece allows him to showcase his work in 3D.

"It's an incredible opportunity for people to see a different side of my practice, being that it is a sculpture and also, be surrounded by great service. My wife and I love Patina 250 and also, to be surrounded by other great artists," he said.

Celebrating the second collection's opening, the event organizers said they wanted the restaurant to be filled with art so that well-known and emerging local artists could be featured.

Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs said, "We've always taken the view that culinary arts is sometimes not recognized as an art. So, the greatest piece of it is we get to marry Buffalo, the art community, and the culinary arts."

Each artist lives and works in Buffalo or has some connection to our area.

Patina 250 Art Collection Creative Director and Buffalo AKG Board President Alice Jacobs explained, "There's so much creativity in Western New York. So, something that I have become passionate about is giving a platform to that creativity and to the artists, whether it's visual arts, performing arts or the musical arts. I think it's an undersold part of our community."

According to Delaware North, all the art was purchased upfront to support the artists.

The menu at Patina 250 has also been creatively redesigned to complement and further showcase the artwork.

