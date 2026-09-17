'It's an honor': Buffalo’s Salud Market owner featured on Latinas Evolving cover

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four years ago, Marielyn Santiago Miller opened Salud Market on Main Street in Buffalo with a simple mission: to make healthy food accessible and affordable to everyone.

Today, the neighborhood market is not only helping local residents make healthier choices, but also gaining recognition for the woman behind it.

Santiago Miller is featured on the cover of Latinas Evolving, a magazine that aims to give the Latino community a platform to connect, celebrate and share their journeys.

Her philosophy is straightforward.

“Healthy food is not a luxury, it is a necessity for everyone. My mission is to make food accessible and affordable,” she said.

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That mission is playing out every day at Salud Market, where Santiago Miller guides customers on nutrition and the importance of eating healthy.

She says that work is especially important in Black and brown communities, where health disparities can have a significant impact.

"Especially in a Black and brown community where we are plagued with illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, those types of things," Santiago Miller said.

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For customers like Kendra Campbell, Santiago Miller’s willingness to share information is part of what makes the market special.

"You are getting good food from good people," Campbell said. "Mary is not scared to give you the information that you need to be healthy."

Santiago Miller said being recognized by Latinas Evolving is a particularly meaningful achievement.

"I am extremely proud, demasiado orgullosa, to be recognized by mi gente. It is a big deal to me because, like I mentioned, it is an honor to be recognized by a group of women that is not easy to please," she said.

But the road to the cover has not always been easy.

“We don’t have a corporation behind us. We solely rely on our customers," Santiago Miller said. "It is that moment of, ‘Yes, finally, you know, I did it. They see me. I am doing the work. It is paying off.’ Good things come to those who hustle."

WATCH: 'It's an honor': Buffalo’s Salud Market owner featured on Latinas Evolving cover

'It's an honor': Buffalo’s Salud Market owner featured on Latinas Evolving cover

Now, Santiago Miller said she plans to use the recognition as motivation to keep working and helping others.

“I am prepared to sit down and chat with new business owners and people who have ideas,” she said. “I understand it is a civic responsibility for me as a Latina and as a leader on the cover as well, so I am proud and it is my due diligence to support my people."

For Santiago Miller, the recognition comes as Hispanic Heritage Month begins, but she said it is only the beginning.

She plans to continue growing Salud Market, supporting her community and helping others along the way.

