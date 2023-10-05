'It's always magic. That's all I can say': Unique Theatre Company presents inclusive play

In collaboration with the Parents Network of Western New York, Unique Theatre Company presents the inclusive play "Your Words, Your Voices". The play is opening on Friday, October 6th.

The play's story line is made up of several stories of community members with experiences in the world of disability. The actors in the play are both professional actors and actors with disability.

Unique Theatre's goal is to break the barrier for people with disabilities and give them a platform on stage.

If you are interested in attending, you can buy tickets here.