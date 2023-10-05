Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBuffalo

Actions

'It's always magic. That's all I can say': Unique Theatre Company presents inclusive play

inclusive play
Unique Theatre Company
inclusive play
Posted at 5:37 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 05:37:30-04

In collaboration with the Parents Network of Western New York, Unique Theatre Company presents the inclusive play "Your Words, Your Voices". The play is opening on Friday, October 6th.

The play's story line is made up of several stories of community members with experiences in the world of disability. The actors in the play are both professional actors and actors with disability.

Unique Theatre's goal is to break the barrier for people with disabilities and give them a platform on stage.

If you are interested in attending, you can buy tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!