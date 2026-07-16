BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, Buffalo's East Side will bloom at the East Side Garden Walk.

The self-guided event invites neighbors to explore more than 100 open gardens and does not require registration or tickets. Visitors can simply grab a map and explore gardens, rain or shine.

wkbw

East Side Garden Walk co-chair Samantha White said it is an opportunity to showcase positive changes happening throughout the community.

"Being able to showcase our gardens and how we have improved our communities helps to change the narrative of the East Side," said White. "There is a lot of negativity that is put out there about the East Side."

wkbw

Since it began in 2018, the East Side Garden Walk has given neighbors and visitors a chance to experience the history, creativity and community pride that make the area unique.

This year's walk features more than 100 gardens, including private backyards, community gardens, urban farms, and outdoor classroom gardens where students help with the gardening.

wkbw

Audrey Clark, executive director of Gardens Buffalo Niagara, said the walk offers a chance to experience parts of the city people may not otherwise see.

"There are not many events where you get to go into people's private spaces and get to chat with the people living there," said Clark. "Experience all parts of Buffalo."

WATCH: 'It's about community': East Side Garden Walk returns this weekend

'It's about community': East Side Garden Walk returns this weekend

Organizers said the goal is to inspire more people to get involved, learn from their neighbors, and bring that inspiration back home.

The East Side Garden Walk is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maps are available at the East Side Garden Walk headquarters and select sponsor locations. For more information on the event, click here.