'It's a trip down memory lane': Chriskindlmarkt brings Germany goods, traditions to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — Hofbrauhaus Buffalo celebrates 3rd annual Christkindlmarkt bringing German holiday traditions to Buffalo.

With more vendors and activites than ever before the owners of the German bar are excited to be back.

“It tends to be our busiest season and we also decorate like crazy. So when you get here, you. Can't help but feel. Christmas spirit,” said Ed Arnold, one of the owners of Hofbrauhaus.

Arnold says last year the Christmas blizzard destroyed 26 of the vendor huts on the property, but Arnold is happy for the market to continue on.

"Last year we were almost totally destroyed in the Christmas storm. So we had to rebuild and it was a it was a big building here," said Arnold.

December 8-10

Friday: 4 pm - 9pm Saturday: 12 pm - 8 pm Sunday: 12 pm - 5pm

December 15-17

Friday: 4 pm - 9pm Saturday: 12 pm - 8 pm Sunday: 12 pm - 5pm



With 44 vendors this year— many are eager to be selling and bringing 'A Little Bit of Germany' to Buffalo.

"It's such a trip down memory lane for everybody. It's really been very heartwarming for me," said Peg Hamels, vendor.

There are only two weekends left of the market and you can find more information here.