'It's a tough market' First-time home-buying tips from real estate agent, financial advisor

BUFFALO, NY — In Buffalo, the average home will cost you more than 230,000 dollars, a significant amount for first-time home-buyers.

"It is a tough market to maneuver," said Mary Jacobs, a real estate agent for Howard Hanna.

Jacobs says that because the average home in Buffalo stays on the market for 9 days, buying a home is more difficult.

"Before even talking to an agent, you need to be pre-approved. I recommend local banks," said Jacobs.

Top 7 Tips To Buy A Home:



Get mortgage pre-approval Be realistic about your finances Find grant programs to help with closing costs or down payments Find a reliable real estate agent Do not make big purchases before closing Get the home inspected Be sure buying a home is the best thing for your family

And once you get pre-approval, remember, you don't have to spend it all.

"I got approved for 300,000 dollars, but the taxes on that 300,000 dollars house are 8,000 dollars a year, which adds another five or 600 dollars a month to your payment," said Allen Dembski, a financial advisor for Buffalo First Wealth Management.

"It's tough here for first-time home buyers; you do not have much equity to work with, so be patient," said Jacobs.

You can find grant programs to help with closing costs and even as a down payment.

"Some banks will even match what you deposit. There are many nonprofits and for-profits out there that can assist with that," said Dembski.

Jacobs recommends buyers to find a real estate agent who is knowledgeable.

"We help navigate the home-buying process through the whole system, and that's when a really good agent comes into play," said Jacobs.

You should avoid buying big-ticket items like a car or furniture before closing.

"It could affect your credit rating and your ability to purchase the house come closing because they do a credit check," said Jacobs.

You'll want to be sure the home you want is inspected.

"As long as the house is structurally sound, then cosmetics are easy to do," said Jacobs.

Finally, while it may sound simple, make sure this home is right for you.

"Making sure that our other planning doesn't get interrupted because we bought this house," said Dembski.

